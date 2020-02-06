Lazio draw with Verona, stay third behind Inter

Rome, 6 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Lazio were held 0-0 at home to tough underdogs Verona Wednesday and failed to leapfrog second-placed Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A.

The Romans inched within one point of the Nerazzurri (51) and lie four behind leaders Juventus (54). Promoted promoted Verona are now ninth, one point off the Europa League zone.

Spain’s Luis Alberto forced a prodigious save from Verona keeper Marco Silvestri and hit the post late in a fast first half at the Stadio Olimpico, while the newcomers saw an earlier Matteo Pessina’s deflection saved by Thomas Strakosha.

Luis Alberto had another drive come off the post after the break and a stoppage-time shot saved as Lazio gradually lost steam, and Verona, who have the fourth best defence in the league, came close from a late Fabio Borini effort.

The game had been rescheduled in mid-December before Lazio played the Super Cup game against Juventus, beating them 3-1.