Lazio beat Juve 3-1 to lift Super Cup

Rome, 23 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Lazio lifted the Italian Super Cup with a 3-1 defeat of Juventus on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, handing the former trophy holders their second defeat of the season.

The domestic cup winners went ahead when Luis Alberto struck from inside the box on 16 minutes after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic squared from the right and Paulo Dybala tapped in Juve’s equalizer after a Cristiano Ronaldo attempt on 45.

Lazio captain Senad Lulic then volleyed in at King Saud University Stadium on 73 minutes.

Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci came close with late headers, but had team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur dismissed for a second booking in stoppage time.

Substitute Danilo Cataldi took the ensuing free-kick and drilled it past Wojciech Szczesny.

Lazio, who also stunned the Serie A champions 3-1 in the league earlier this month, had also beaten them to lift the trophy in 2017. They have now won five. Juve are the most successful on eight.

“We did something magical, beating Juve twice in two weeks,” Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi said. “It was an incredible win and it is the deserved success of a strong group who trust in what they do.

“It was a fully deserved win for these boys. Besides the Scudetto we must work to enjoy evenings like this,” he added about his side’s third place in Serie A, six points behind frontrunners Juve and Inter Milan.

The Super Cup was played in late December rather than as a traditional curtain-raiser to the season.