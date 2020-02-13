Lawmakers invited to Parliament at 3pm, likely for PPO Law session

Skopje, 13 February 2020 (MIA) – There’s a chance that Parliament holds a plenary session at 3 pm to debate the proposal for the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, people familiar with the matter tell MIA.

Although Parliament has not announced the session on its website yet, sources from the ruling majority say lawmakers have been invited to be present at 3 pm to review the proposed Law on the PPO as well as the draft Law on the Council of Public Prosecutors.

Both laws were greenlighted Wednesday by the parliamentary Committee on European Affairs and the Legislative Committee.

The debate is due to finish later today, maybe with a vote on the laws. Voting is also likely over the coming days.

Parliament is expected to dissolve by Sunday at the latest, under deadlines dictated by the snap election scheduled for April 12.

The Law on the PPO requires a two-thirds majority vote. Although its adoption is not a prerequisite for the EU’s starting talks with North Macedonia, high European officials have intimated that it would be considered a good sign and accelerate the process. mr/