Lawmakers hail NATO protocol ratification as milestone

Coordinators of the parliamentary groups of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE - Jovan Mitreski and Nikola Miceski respectively - called Tuesday a historic day after Parliament ratified the North Atlantic Treaty.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 11 February 2020 20:08
