Law on strategic investment to boost country’s investment cycle

A draft-law on strategic investment, which is fully in line with EU directives and favors fast-tracked investment in North Macedonia, is set to enter parliamentary procedure on Tuesday.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 13 January 2020 15:21

