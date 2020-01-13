Law on strategic investment to boost country’s investment cycle

Поврзани вести
Accession talks with North Macedonia high on Croatia’s EU presidency agenda: ambassador
13 January 2020 15:10
Gasoline, diesel prices remain unchanged
13 January 2020 14:31
Spasovski, Zaev meet H.H. Bartholomew I in Istanbul
13 January 2020 14:22
Deskoska: VMRO-DPMNE should stop looking for additional grounds for obstruction
13 January 2020 13:56
“Makkanabis” urges MPs not to put brakes on law on drugs
13 January 2020 12:55
Retrial in ‘TNT’ case ordered following judge’s resignation
13 January 2020 12:41
Провери го и оваClose
-
Morning light13 January 2020 14:40
-
MP Kiracovski makes statement13 January 2020 14:39
-
Speaker Xhaferi makes statement13 January 2020 14:38