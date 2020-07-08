Latest poll respondents perceive SDSM-Besa as winning coalition

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – The SDSM-Besa coalition holds a lead over VMRO-DPMNE at early parliamentary election scheduled for July 15, shows an opinion poll conducted by the STRATUM R&D agency.

Asked which party will win upcoming election, 31% of respondents expressed support for the “We Can” coalition, followed by VMRO-DPMNE – 27%, DUI – 6%, Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa coalition – 5%.

Upcoming election is set to take place during complicated psycho-social and economic situation which reflects on citizens’ positions on all topics, the survey found.

Regarding overall activities of political parties, 26% of respondents said that the next government should be formed by SDSM, 23% opted for VMRO-DPMNE and 7% for a SDSM-Besa-Alliance for Albanians coalition. DUI received support from 4% of respondents.

44% of the respondents said they would ‘definitely’ vote in the parliamentary election and 27% said they would ‘probably’ vote. Moreover, 12% of respondents said they would ‘probably not’ vote, 10% that they would ‘definitely not’ vote, 3% refused to respond, while 4% said they didn’t know whether they would vote.

Asked which of the parties they would vote for at upcoming election, 25% opted for the SDSM-Besa coalition, 23% for the VMRO-DPMNE coalition, 7% for DUI, 5% for Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa coalition, 2% for Levica, 1% for DPA.

Regarding DUI’s platform for Prime Minister based on national grounds, over 70% of respondents were against this criterion.

Moreover, poll results show that 44% of respondents are in favor of easing coronavirus measures, placing great importance on economy, while 41% support implementation of stricter measures and favor health above all else.

STRATUM R&D collected data via phone survey of a representative sample of 900 respondents (150 per electoral district), conducted July 1-6.