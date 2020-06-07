Last day of 80-hour lockdown in parts of North Macedonia

Skopje, 7 June 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases is expected to hold a meeting Sunday to discuss what kind of steps will be taken next involving restrictions on movement.

Sunday is the last day of the 80-hour lockdown in the City of Skopje and its neighbouring municipalities, Arachinovo, Zelenikovo, Ilinden, Petrovec and Studenichani, in Kumanovo, Lipkovo, Shtip, Karbinci, Tetovo and Bogovinje, Brvenica, Tearce, Zhelino and Jegunovce.

The curfew ends at 5 am on Monday.

Curfews in the rest of the country today starts at 4 pm and ends at 5 am on Monday.

People are barred from visiting cemeteries, from 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Monday, on the eve of the religious holiday of Pentecost, when usually people visit the graves of their loved ones to remember the dead.

The decision on reinstating a ban on movements was made in line with the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases to take swift and efficient actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after the country registered a spike in new cases.

This past Friday, North Macedonia recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 180 new infections.

Nationwide curfews were lifted on May 26.

Pharmacies across the country will be open throughout the extended weekend.

Police, army members and health workers are exempted from the ban, as well as markets and restaurants that have been issued with permits to offer delivery services.

Also, the restriction on movement doesn’t apply for farmers, who are only allowed to work on their land, and people with disabilities and their personal assistants who have previously obtained permits.

Pet owners can go out for a walk with their pets in the morning, afternoon and in the evening during the lockdown.

The Interior Ministry yesterday said that in the first 24 hours after the reinstatement of restrictive measures, police registered 481 violations of the mandatory face covering measure, and 155 people were taken into custody out of 203 people caught breaking the curfew.

722 people were ordered to self-isolate and 185 signed self-isolation orders in the past 24 hours in North Macedonia.