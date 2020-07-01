Language designated as Macedonian in EU negotiating framework

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia will have to translate the European Union law (acquis communautaire) in Macedonian prior to its official accession to the European Union, reads the draft-negotiating framework that the European Commission adopted on Wednesday, learns 360 Degrees.

The designation used for the language is Macedonian, without any additional explanations or footnotes.

“This is considered an act of official recognition of the Macedonian language at EU level and its promotion as one of the official languages of the European Union in the future, reports 360 Degrees.

The Macedonian language issue was formally closed with the Prespa Agreement as the key identity benchmark for ethnic Macedonians from North Macedonia.