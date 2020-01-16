Lam says Hong Kong may keep ‘advantages’ of special status past 2047

Hong Kong might be able to maintain the “advantages” that come with the “one country, two systems” framework it enjoys with China beyond its 2047 expiration, but only if loyalty to Beijing is upheld, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Thursday.

When the British handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 after 150 years of colonial rule, the region was promised semi-autonomy by Beijing until 2047 under the agreement with Britain.

However, many residents believe its period of semi-autonomy has already come to an end.

Hong Kong has been plagued by protests for months, after a backlash against a now-defunct extradition bill, which critics said would have allowed China to single out dissidents.

They have included violent clashes between protesters and police.

In her address, Lam talked about the recent violence being shocking to residents and called for support for the government.

“Hong Kong can set sail again,” she said in Cantonese as she stated the government’s commitment to protecting the rule of law and “maintaining its advantages.”