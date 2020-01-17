Lajčák: Next few months crucial for EU-Western Balkans relations

Поврзани вести
President Pendarovski hosts diplomatic corps reception
17 January 2020 11:30
Guatemala’s new president severs relations with Venezuela
17 January 2020 8:46
MPs pass amendments to Law on Assembly
16 January 2020 16:58
Russia’s parliament approves economy-focused technocrat as premier
16 January 2020 14:28
Iran not interested in abandoning nuclear deal, says president
16 January 2020 14:07
Angelovska Bezhoska: Economic fundamentals leave room for further monetary policy easing
16 January 2020 12:06
Провери го и оваClose
-
Scores of arrests in Sicily for Mafia abuse of EU agricultural funds15 January 2020 14:23
-
European leaders tackle fallout from US strike on Iranian general6 January 2020 15:05
-
Croatia takes on EU presidency with Brexit topping laundry list1 January 2020 11:32