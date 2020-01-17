0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalSvet.Slajder

Lajčák: Next few months crucial for EU-Western Balkans relations

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák said that the next few months would be crucial for relations between the European Union and the Western Balkans, warning of the risks the EU would face if it did not send a clear signal to the region.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 17 January 2020 11:31
