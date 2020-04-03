Lajčák appointed EU Special Representative for Serbia-Kosovo dialogue

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – The Council of the European Union on Friday appointed Miroslav Lajčák as EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported.

“The tasks of the new EU Special Representative will be to achieve comprehensive normalisation of the relations between Serbia and Kosovo, improve good neighbourly relations and reconciliation between partners in the Western Balkans, helping them overcome the legacy of the past, and contribute to the consistency and effectiveness of EU action in the Western Balkans,” the Council said in a press release.

Lajčák will take up his duties immediately, with an initial mandate of 12 months.

Lajčák is a Slovak diplomat who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia and as President of the United Nations General Assembly for its 72nd session (2017-2018). He was EU Special Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2007-2009, whilst also acting as the international community’s High Representative there. As a personal Envoy of the EU High Representative Lajčák negotiated, organised and supervised the referendum on the independence of Montenegro in 2006 on behalf of the European Union.