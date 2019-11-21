Labour’s Corbyn launches ‘radical’ manifesto for British election

Britain’s main opposition Labour party on Thursday launched a radical “manifesto of hope” for next month’s general election, promising to re-nationalize key industries, invest massively in infrastructure and provide free broadband services.

Veteran left-winger Corbyn, 70, offered voters “the most radical, hopeful, people-focused, fully costed plan in modern times.”

He vowed to take railway, mail, energy and water services back into public ownership if his party wins a parliamentary majority in the December 12 election.

“We can rewrite the economy for the many, not the few,” Corbyn said in a speech in the central city of Birmingham.

“Vote for this manifesto of hope,” he said. “It’s time for real change.”

Many political analysts believe the most likely outcome of the election is a comfortable parliamentary majority for Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, from a vote share of about 44 per cent under Britain’s constituency-based, first-past-the-post system.

Most polls put Labour at least 10 percentage points behind.

Johnson, who is expected to launch the Conservative manifesto later this month, has focussed his campaign on a pledge to “get Brexit done” and accused Corbyn of lacking a coherent policy on the issue.

He tweeted the Brexit pledge and other election promises shortly after Corbyn‘s speech, including more funding for 20,000 new police officers, the national health service and schools, and an “Australian style, points-based immigration system.”

Corbyn repeated his promise to “get Brexit sorted within six months” by renegotiating a deal with Brussels and then holding a referendum on whether to accept it or remain in the EU.