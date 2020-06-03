Labor Ministry, UNICEF provide supplies in support of children with disabilities

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the UNICEF Office have provided 500 packages of didactic materials for children with disabilities.

According to the Labor Ministry, the support is provided to children from daycare centers in 30 municipalities in the country, as well as the children from small group homes in Demir Kapija, Negotino, Bitola and Skopje.

“With the implementation of the protective measures against the pandemic and the temporary closure of schools, preschools and childcare centers, many parents of children with disabilities have been left without everyday support,” a press release of the Ministry reads, adding that special educators, psychologists and social workers have now been providing online support to help families.

Creating learn and play possibilities at home is particularly important for vulnerable families taking care of children with disabilities, the Ministry says.

“Providing didactic materials will also help the teams of psychologists and special educators working with the children in small group homes,” the press release reads.

As part of the wider cooperation between UNICEF and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, in partnership with “Open the Windows”, and financial support by the UK Embassy, workshops are set up for training employees in daycare centers to continue tracing the process of transition of the daycare centers into community centers to support children with disabilities and their families.

“The support centers will provide different services adjusted to the needs of the families, thus promoting greater community inclusion and working on early intervention to facilitate inclusion of children with disabilities in education and society,” the Labour Ministry said.