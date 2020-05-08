Labor Ministry, OSCE Mission to Skopje organize campaign on domestic violence prevention, protection

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the OSCE Mission to Skopje have organized a campaign aimed to prevent domestic violence and protect victims during the state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry said in a press release Friday.

The campaign’s objective is to teach victims and the public how to recognize different forms of domestic abuse and where to report incidents.

“In line with international efforts to protect basic human rights and eliminate all forms of discrimination against women, including domestic violence, North Macedonia’s government, even in a state of emergency aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19, endeavors to take all necessary measures to protect domestic abuse victims,” the press release read.

Domestic violence, the press release underlined, is a criminal offense. Every person has the right to live in safety.

“The Labor Ministry encourages domestic violence victims and witnesses to report abuse via helplines, or at the nearest police station, social work center, or healthcare institution,” the press release read.