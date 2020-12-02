0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Labor Minister Shahpaska visits women’s shelter

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska visited on Wednesday a women's shelter, which aims to offer support to domestic abuse victims, the Labor Ministry said in a press release. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 2 December 2020 16:32
