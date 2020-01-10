Labor Minister Rashela Mizrahi meets union leader Ralpovski

Skopje, 10 January 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Rashela Mizrahi met with the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Macedonia president Blagoja Ralpovski on Friday, the Ministry said in a press release.

Their first working meeting was exceptionally meaningful, the Ministry added, because the discussion focused on “promoting social dialogue in order to improve workers’ rights.”

According to the Ministry, the Confederation of Free Trade Unions, which unites 11 branch unions, is an ardent advocate for workers who are its members.

“That’s why,” the release reads, “it’s important to hear their thoughts on how to improve the social dialogue and the communication structure with the government agency which tailors most laws that apply to workers.”

Minister Mizrahi and Confederation president Ralpovski discussed “the union members’ needs and requirements, workers’ financial and social security, protection of workers’ rights towards a decent standard of living, as well as timely and respectable paychecks,” the release adds.

“There was also talk of guaranteeing the minimum wage, and not only to increase it but also pay it in full. Also highlighted was the importance of a healthy work environment, as well as safer workplaces, developing democracy, social justice, and solidarity.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy noted the significance of establishing and cultivating constructive relations between social partners, unions, the government, and employers; developing social dialogue and social partnership, as well as encouraging and improving collective agreements at all levels. mr/