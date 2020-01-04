0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsSociety

Labor Minister Mizrahi takes office

The ministry of problems must become a ministry of solutions, Rashela Mizrahi, the new caretaker minister of labor and social policy, said Saturday on her first day in office.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 4 January 2020 13:00
