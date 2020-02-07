0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Lab results of RDF samples taken at border crossing in line with European standards

Test results from a laboratory in Estonia of two samples from RDF waste show that the examined parameters are within the limit according to the European standard for solid recovered fuels, namely EN 15359:2011.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 7 February 2020 14:50

