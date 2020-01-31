0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsSociety

Lab results of RDF samples taken at border crossing in 7 to 10 days

Lab test results of samples taken from RDF waste, which had been stopped at Bogorodica border crossing for an unscheduled check, will be ready in 7-10 days.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 31 January 2020 16:52
