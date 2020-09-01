‘La Croix’: Zaev steered North Macedonia back on European path

Paris, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – Daily French newspaper La Croix published on Tuesday an article on North Macedonia’s new government, with special focus on PM Zoran Zaev, MIA reports from Paris.

“Zoran Zaev is not a tribune who sets crowds on fire. But the head of government of North Macedonia, re-appointed by Parliament on August 30, knows how to steer his boat,” reads the article.

At 45, it adds, Zoran Zaev has already left his mark on history. It was he who changed the country’s name in 2018 to North Macedonia, despite identity differences. Thus, he ended a historic dispute with neighboring Greece, which had poisoned the country’s affairs for nearly thirty years. He was also the one who buried the hatchet with neighboring Bulgaria by signing a good-neighborly agreement in August 2017, the article notes.

“He refuses to be locked into the past and identity issues,” professor Goran Sekulovski tells La Croix, “while the nationalist opposition party VMRO-DPMNE that was in power for 10 years, led by Nikola Gruevski, had made this its trademark.”

“It was again Zoran Zaev, a fervent European, who, not without difficulty, obtained the green light for opening accession talks with the European Union in March 2020, after 15 years of waiting and France’s veto in October 2019,” the article adds.

It’s the French refusal that prompted Zoran Zaev, who held office since April 2017, to resign on January 3, 2020, which led to early Parliamentary election, initially scheduled for April, but later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone wondered what the painful name change of the country would cost them at the ballot box. Society will remain split for a long time, but the nationalist opposition, content to attack the Social Democrats, has not been able to reform itself and benefit at the election,” Sekulovski says.

The economist, La Croix notes, who was for a long time mayor of Strumica, a town in the south-east of North Macedonia, and head of successful companies – now entrusted to his brother – has put his pragmatism at the service of politics.

He was able to calm the ardor of his Albanian allies, with whom he had governed 2017-2020. Ali Ahmeti, leader of DUI, thus, gave up his demand for an Albanian Prime Minister in North Macedonia.

Zoran Zaev, however, made significant concessions. He will hand over his post to a member of the Albanian minority for a period of 100 days after the end of the four-year term, ahead of the next election. In addition, four of the 14 cabinet members are Albanian, three of whom hold strategic posts of First Deputy PM, Finance Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, writes La Croix.

The opposition, it notes, is banking on an ephemeral coalition. However, professor Sekulovski stresses that Zoran Zaev protects and keeps close his allies. He’s still in possession of recordings, which in 2015 revealed a huge scandal of illegal wiretapping of 20,000 Macedonians, politicians, journalists, members of NGOs, etc., orchestrated by Nikola Gruevski – who was convicted for abuse of power in 2018 before fleeing to Hungary.

“A lot of recordings were leaked, but nothing on the Albanian party,” says Sekulovski.

Zoran Zaev himself fell through the cracks, in this Balkan country which often rhymes with corruption, the article concludes. In 2008, when he was mayor and entrepreneur, he was accused of abuse of power and arrested, before being conveniently released by the then-President of country and founder of SDSM, Branko Crvenkovski.