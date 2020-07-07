Kyuchyuk: Good-neighborliness an integral part of EU negotiations

Sofia, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – The good-neighborliness agreements with Bulgaria and Greece are an integral part of the European Commission’s negotiating framework for North Macedonia and Albania, says Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Bulgarian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and North Macedonia Rapporteur.

Kyuchyuk told the Bulgarian national TV that the framework does not include an explicit text that insists on continuation of the work of the joint commission on historical matters.

“The text does not go into much detail. It is not a task of the EC to go into solving bilateral disputes, especially not in a framework document. The principled position is respect of goodneighborly relations and negotiations will resume in that context,” says Kyuchyuk.

According to him, rule of law will be a priority during the negotiating process.

“All negotiating chapters will be closed once this fundamental criterion is met. EU member-states want guarantees from countries when conducting negotiations,” says the Bulgarian MEP.

Regarding the elections in North Macedonia, he notes that Bulgaria is not the most important topic on the parties’ agenda, unlike previous election cycles.

“The main issue is whether the country should return to the situation from three years ago. One part of the political elite supports this thesis, another says the country’s future is in the EU and works on implementation of reforms through active cooperation with partners and respect of goodneighborly relations. They are making political sacrifices in the name of the country’s European future and future generations,” adds Kyuchyuk.

He says the next ruling majority in North Macedonia should be politically responsible and have clear priorities related to the country’s European future.