Kvitova and Djokovic through to Australian Open quarters, Gauff out

Former Grand Slam winners Petra Kvitova and Novak Djokovic defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2 and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 respectively to make it into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Defending champion Djokovic kept his record against 14th seed Schwartzman perfect, defeating him 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours.

The Serbian second seed only dropped one service game in the contest, his third in a row closed in straight sets.

Djokovic will next face Canada’s Milos Raonic after he defeated 2014 US champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 in a clash of former world number threes.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Coco Gauff’s dream run in the Melbourne slam’s main draw came to an end after compatriot Sofia Kenin defeated her 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0.

Fellow American Tennys Sandgren followed Kenin and Gauff at Melbourne Arena to defeat 12th seed Fabio Fognini of Italy 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4 in a contest filled with drama.

At Margaret Court Arena, Ons Jabeur defeated China’s Wang Qiang, who two days earlier sent Serena Williams packing, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Seventh seed Kvitova came back from a set and a break down to clip the wings of the 24-year-old Sakkari – in her fist round-of-16 appearance at a slam – who was supported by a raucous Greek contingent throughout the contest at Rod Laver Arena.

Both players had their chances to take the opener – which was played as an aerobatic team conducted an aerial display overhead in support of Australia Day celebrations – with two breaks of serve a piece.

The second set also saw six breaks of serve, with 2019 Melbourne runner-up Kvitova taking four to force a decider.

In the end, Kvitova’s power and experience got the edge over the young Greek, who dropped her serve in the first game of the third and never recovered.

Two-times Wimbledon champion Kvitova last year reached the Melbourne final in her best result since returning in mid-2017 from a career-threatening hand injury.

“From the beginning it was a lot of nerves out there,” Kvitova said after the match. “[At] the end of the day was about [having a] fighting spirit in a way.”

The Czech star also commented on the rowdy fans, “when I was shaking the hand with the umpire, I told him it was like a soccer match today … Yeah, it’s strange. But, like, to me, it didn’t bother me at all.”

Teenage sensation Gauff dropped her serve early in the first and second set against 21-year-old Kenin. She managed to tie things up and win the tiebreaker in the first but could not pull off the comeback in the second.

She then dropped all of her service games in the third, opening the door for 14th seed Kenin, who last year defeated world number one Ash Barty in Toronto, to reach her first quarter-final at a slam.

Meanwhile at Margaret Court Arena, Canada’s Raonic only faced four break points – none of which were converted, in part helped by an unreal 35 aces – to reach his fifth Melbourne quarter final.

Cilic, who was unseeded for the first time at a slam since 2014, had a tough road to the round of 16 which included two five-setters, while Raonic came through in three straight-set matches, including an impressive win over sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.