Kumanovo theater to stage Briar Rose

Kumanovo, 27 February 2020 (MIA) – Kumanovo’s theater will be premiering Briar Rose, a new children’s production directed by Bojana Kraljevska, on March 4 at 6 pm.

“The story is about the power of love,” Kraljevska said at a press conference Thursday.

“It is a joyful play that unites acting, choreography, costumes, and a set interesting to the audience.”

“Innocent and pure love is powerful at the same time,” Kraljevska added, “and always wins.

“The story is universal and should be seen by both adults and children.”

Vladanka Dimkovska—who is starring in the lead role—said Briar Rose is the first time she has appeared in a children’s play.

In developing the character of Briar Rose, Dimkovska felt much different than during rehearsals for other performances, she said.

“We were full of joy, a certain kind of positive energy that awakens the child in all of us,” Dimkovska added.

Zharko Jovanovikj plays the king’s son. “The play is colorful, and the costumes are nice,” he said, adding that he expected children to be truly amazed.

The cast also includes David Ilikj, Nina Maksimova, Marko Trajkovikj, and Sanja Ruseska.