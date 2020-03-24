Kumanovo public transport cancelled: gov’t

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – The Government has decided to cancel public transport in Kumanovo municipality for the purpose of preventing the coronavirus spread, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

“Transport between Kumanovo and other cities and public transport within the city will be cancelled, along with the closure of shops in semi-open malls,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

According to him, several indicators led to the enforcement of these measures.

“Epidemiological data, new cases, their relationship, infected health workers, the fact that one of them lives outside of Kumanovo and the resulting contacts played a role in the decision. The 60 tests that we are expecting this evening will give us a clear picture of the situation. We believe that communication between Kumanovo and other municipalities should be interrupted in order to enforce this form of quarantine. This is similar to what was done in Debar when we perceived locally transmitted cases,” noted Filipche.