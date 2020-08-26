Kumanovo hosts SEEBRIG HQ

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – A ceremony on the occasion of the activation of the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in North Macedonia from 2020 to 2026 will be held Wednesday in Kumanovo – based “Boro Menkov” barracks.

The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia said in a press release that the ceremony will be held with strict observation of guidelines provided by host nation Commission for Protection against Infectious Diseases for Protection and Prevention of COVID-19 spread and will be attended by the President Stevo Pendarovski, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska, the Chairman of SEDM-CC&PMSC Petro Koçi, Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski, ambassadors accredited in Skopje, Deputy Ministers of Defence and Deputy Chiefs of Defence from the member countries, military leadership of the host nation, military attachés and local authorities.

Following the address of Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska, command handover-takeover ceremony between current Commander, Brigadier General Tudorica Petrache and incoming Commander, Brigadier General Aristeides Iliopoulos will be held.

The newly renovated and equipped facility provided for the HQ by host nation will be opened in a ceremonial manner, and will be the home of the Brigade HQ for the period 2020-2026.

The South-Eastern Europe Brigade or SEEBRIG is a multinational brigade with forces from Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, and Turkey. It was established as part of NATO’s Partnership for Peace initiative.

It was established in August 1999, based on the Multinational Peace Force South-Eastern Europe (MPFSEE) agreement concluded between the defence ministers of the participating countries at Skopje on 26 September 1998. The brigade is to be placed under the disposal of UN, NATO, or EU peacekeeping missions, but can also be deployed independently as a self-contained unit.

The location of the HQ was established on a rotational basis, starting with Plovdiv between 1999-2003, followed by Constanta between 2003-2007, then Istanbul between 2007-2011, and Larissa between 2011-2020.

Throughout its activity, SEEBRIG HQ continuously contributed to improving regional cooperation, good neighborly relations and strengthening military interoperability of its member nations.