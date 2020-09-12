Kumanovo hosts international fair of organic products

Skopje, 12 September 2020 (MIA) – The third international fair of organic and traditional products took place Saturday in Kumanovo.

The event, organized by the Kumanovo-based association for agriculture development and environment protection, is supported by the Municipality of Kumanovo and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

In his opening speech, Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski thanked the organizers for respecting and fostering tradition and the origin of all things organic.

“It’s a great honor Kumanovo to host the event, for three years in the row,” he said, thanking all those who have supported the event, especially the embassies of Switzerland, Germany, local enthusiasts and companies.

“All those coming from other parts of the country and the region, I offer you warm welcome and nice stay in Kumanovo. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, we have managed to preserve tradition and organize the event,” Dimitrievski said.