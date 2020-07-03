Kumanovo hospital director tests positive for coronavirus

Kumanovo, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – The director of the General Hospital in Kumanovo, Snezhana Zaharieva, posted via social media on Friday morning that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Although the only time I left home was to go to work and always wore a face mask, my immune system suffered. Chronic stress and fatigue did their part. Look after yourselves. The test was done Thursday afternoon, thanks to MANU for the speedy results,” Zaharieva wrote.

A significant number of health workers from Kumanovo have contracted COVID-19 since the onset of he epidemic. Units functioned for a time with reduced staff and doctors were brought in from other hospitals before the situation eventually stabilized.