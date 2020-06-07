Kumanovo doctors share their stories: Virus is real, people must protect themselves

Kumanovo, 7 June 2020 (MIA) – The coronavirus is real. It’s right here among us. We mustn’t loosen up. We have to follow personal protection recommendations such as social distancing, wearing a mask, and maintaining hand hygiene, Sunchica Josifova and Aziz Bajrami, doctors at the Infectious Disease Ward at the Kumanovo General Hospital say.

Both doctors have contracted the virus, as has most of the staff at this ward.

Dr. Sunchica Josifova, infectious disease specialist and head of the Infectious Disease Ward, alongside her colleague Aziz Bajrami spoke about their COVID-19 experience, including their symptoms, therapy, and strict isolation. They both contracted the illness while working at the Infectious Disease Ward.

Dr. Bajrami, an infectious disease specialist, says that he was one of the first healthcare workers to contract the virus. On March 24, the Ministry of Health announced that healthcare workers have contracted the virus. Prior to this, there hadn’t been COVID-19 cases in Kumanovo. On March 21, the authorities announced that the first COVID-19-related death occurred in this ward.

“Once the hospitalized patient passed away, the decision to test hospital staff was made. I, alongside two other doctors and two nurses, came back with positive results from the first group that was tested for COVID-19. Several days later, the rest of them got infected. Incubation can last anywhere between 48 hours and 14 days, sometimes even more,” Bajrami says.

Dr. Josifova adds that, as an infectious disease specialist and part of the Infectiouse Disease Ward team at Kumanovo General Hospital, they were preparing in February to face something unknown, something they were informed about, in accordance with recommendations given by the relevant institutions in the country, but had no experience with.

Preparations were based off an expert plan, including sources about the illness and ways in which it spread, diagnostic procedures, clinical images, the course of the illness, possible complications and results, protection methods and handling protective gear correctly.

Dr. Bajrami was among the first people to get infected, and he had no idea that he had contracted the illness. He recalls having mild chest pain and sneezing fits, having little to no symptoms after getting tested.

“I immediately self-isolated in a separate room in my house. My wife cooked and I ate by myself. For 14 days, I had no contact with any of my family members, and none of them got sick. Getting tested quickly was a silver lining,” Bajrami says.

Dr. Josifova was not among the first one to get infected. During a very short time in March, there was a sudden increase in the number of cases in the Infectious Ward, some of which suffered worse symptoms, life-threatening in some cases.

“I was directly involved in treating these patients from the very beginning. Helping the sick was our only goal. The first healthcare workers who battled the coronavirus and treated patients suffered the consequences. The Department of Epidemiology at the Center for Public Health tested all employees that came into contact with the infected patients, and at the time, my results were negative,” Josifova says.

She describes feeling fatigue, aches all over her body, and fever, some ten days after treating the infected. At the time, she thought it was due to the stress of the new situation, thinking she’ll be fine with some rest.

“My condition progressed. My fever was raised, my nose was leaking and I had a headache, all signs pointing towards COVID-19. I called the CPH, where they told me I was to be tested immediately, which confirmed my suspicions – my results came back positive. That started my battle with the virus. As per procedure, I had lab tests done, and an x-ray of my lungs which showed inflammation in one lung,” Dr. Josifova says.

She started antibiotics and other symptomatic treatment with vitamins, acerola and vitamin D3, coupled with fluids and immunity-boosting food. But, as the days passed, her condition worsened.

“I had increased shortage of breath, coughing fits after each word I uttered, I was increasingly more fatigued and I lost my appetite. I was occasionally scared of my condition worsening suddenly. After a week passed of displaying the initial symptoms, I went to the hospital for lab work and a lung x-ray. I was moments away from deciding to stay in the hospital to continue my treatment. But, my being healthy up to this moment, without suffering from any underlying issues, judged in favor of my continuing home treatment. At home, they were fully dedicated to my recovery and I am eternally grateful for it. I continued the antibiotic treatment. Boosting my immunity was my top priority, because I was aware it’d be my only weapon against the virus.”

Dr. Bajrami’s conditions was less severe. During his isolation, he took vitamins, primarily vitamin C, probiotics and 2l of fluids a day. He says that he personally prefers water and that he drank freshly squeezed orange and lemon juice, apple smoothies, and other water-rich fruits. He says that during treatment, food should be rich with vitamins and minerals – fruits, vegetables, and especially salads, which are recommended to eat regardless.

Fourteen days later, epidemiologists took Dr. Bajrami’s swabs twice, and the results came back negative. He feels fine now, but he still sticks to the rules.

Dr. Josifova also says that, ten days since the illness started, she started healing slowly. Her coughing reduced, her fever went down, she felt less fatigued, and regained her appetite. Fifteen days after receiving positive test results, the CPH did their first and second control test, the second 48 h after the first. Both were negative.

“I was overjoyed when my husband and son’s tests came back negative. They were in isolation with me for 15 days, using all the same rooms in the house. Thanks to the strict adherence to protection measures, remaining at a distance, maintaining a high hygiene level and wearing masks during communication, their results were negative. I stress this because my family stayed healthy because they followed the strict measures,” Dr. Josifova says.

The support given to her by her friends, family, neighbors, colleagues and ward employees was of crucial importance to her. She’s grateful for their care, interest, and offered help. It gave her the strength and faith to believe that you’re not alone in the battle for your life and health, she says.

Dr. Bajrami’s family stuck to the recommendations as well.

“Washing your hands is of utmost importance. The virus is here. We, the humans, are its habitat. You have to wear a mask indoors, and outdoors if there’s no possibility for social distancing,” Bajrami says. He also asks young, healthy people – who are more commonly asymptomatic carriers – to be careful and follow recommendations, because they could infect the older population which is more likely to suffer from underlying conditions.

“I get it. They want to go out for walks, they want to hang out, but they have to follow measures to avoid getting their older family members sick. Everyone with mild symptoms should keep them in mind and talk to a doctor, possibly self-isolate, too. Sneezing, congestion, fatigue – these symptoms should be taken more seriously. It could be something else, but they should still talk to a doctor,” he says.

It’s a new illness, but local and global experience shows that most of the infected people get by with lighter symptoms, as it was for him, but that doesn’t mean that the measures should not be followed, the truth is quite the opposite: masks must be worn, keep a physical distance of 2 meters, avoid large gatherings, and maintain hygiene.

“I was lucky enough to battle this disease and win. But many of our fellow citizens lost this fight, and are no longer with it. I’m writing this message hoping that it reaches all of you: the virus spares no one. Not those at work, not those in the market, bank, or anywhere else.

That’s why, when the entire world is facing an invisible, but highly dangerous enemy, I ask of you, from the bottom of my heart, to follow the institutions’ recommendations, which we read and listen to every day, because they could save your lives. The virus is real. Don’t ignore it. Protect yourselves,” Dr. Josifova says.

Doctors in Kumanovo say that the virus’ existence mustn’t be ignored. All citizens must follow recommendations and care for their health, and the health of their loved ones.

Aleksandra Maksimovska

Translated by Dragana Knežević