Kumanovo Crisis HQ urges Government to enforce specific quarantine measures in municipality

Kumanovo, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – The Kumanovo Crisis HQ urged Wednesday the Committee for Infectious Diseases and the Government to present an epidemiological assessment of the COVID-19 situation at the territory of the municipality and decide over the necessity to enforce further measures, considering the significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Crisis HQ held a session attended by Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipche, Minister of Education Arber Ademi and Committee for Infectious Diseases chair Zharko Karadzovski.

The Crisis HQ urged the Government to separate Kumanovo from the nationwide measures by enforcing an additional 14-day, 24-hour isolation i.e. a specific quarantine, starting on April 21 up to May 4.