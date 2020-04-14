Kumanovo Crisis HQ urges 14-day quarantine with specific measures

Kumanovo, 14 April 2020 (MIA) – The Kumanovo Crisis HQ urged Tuesday for a 14-day quarantine in the city, including a number of specific measures.

“We ask the Government to detach Kumanovo municipality from the nationwide measures and enforce an additional 14-day, 24-hour isolation, starting from April 17 (Friday) up to May 4 (Monday),” the Crisis HQ said in a press release.

The call comes after the number of coronavirus cases in the municipality has risen at a faster pace compared to other regions in the country. As of Tuesday, there are 224 cases and 12 deceased.

The specific measures include issuance of movement permits to persons working in institutions and the economy, entry and exit points in and out of the city, disinfection of vehicles and passengers, epidemiological measures for disinfection of the affected areas, transport of supplies, energy needs of institutions.

In such conditions, food deliveries would be carried out by a larger number of operators possessing the required permits, along with specific measures for farmers and cattle breeders, enhancing the human capacities in the health sector, as well as compulsory wearing of protective masks and gloves in open areas.

The Crisis HQ has also asked for priority in testing of Kumanovo health workers and called the Red Cross and humanitarian NGOs from the city to coordinate with the HQ regarding the distribution of additional assistance for citizens during the quarantine.