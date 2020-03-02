0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

KSF Commander Rama meets General Gjurchinovski, Minister Shekerinska

Promoting bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, mainly boosting regional security and common challenges with the migrant crisis, were topics discussed by Kosovo Security Force (KSF) Commander, Lt General Rrahman Rama and Chief of General Staff of the Army of North Macedonia, Lt General Vasko Gjurchinovski.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 March 2020 21:49
