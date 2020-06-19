Krushevo awaits tourists with Turkish delights

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Krushevo, a popular tourist spot and city of historical significance for North Macedonia, has been spending the last few months just waiting.

The pandemic crisis has all but shut the town of museums down. There will be no 2,500 paragliding pilots visiting from all corners of the world this year. Seventy percent of all tourists come to Krushevo in the summer. This town, for which tourism is the lifeblood, is constantly waiting for new protocols, rules, and chances to be brought back to life.

Without tourism, there is nothing to expect, which is the undivided opinion of residents and restaurant owners. So far, there have been three cases of the coronavirus in Krushevo, out of which one has passed away. The residents of Krushevo say that these cases are “imported”.

“It’s a disaster. Everything’s cancelled and empty. The paragliding pilots aren’t coming. It’s okay to have measures in place to prevent local tourists from coming, but there aren’t any to prevent foreign tourists from doing the same,” local Kocho Dimeski says.

“I think tourist agencies should be involved. Bring someone in, bring the town back to life. The economy is weak in Krushevo, everything rests on tourism. It’s tough, knowing that 2,500 paraglider pilots won’t come,” Robert Rujanoski says.

“It’s hard. We only do door-to-door delivery, but restaurants can’t make any real money like that. Most will end up closed if they continue like this,” restaurant cook Petar Nikoloski says.

“It’s unbearable. The restaurant is empty and we’re just waiting. We pay expenses, our employees are home and still getting paid. We don’t know anything. Delivery is our only source of income right now. The paraglider pilots called off. People who are from other cities who happen to have a house in Krushevo come here and stay inside. That’s it. We applied for loans, 14,500 denars per employee. All we do is wait,” Nikola Zdraveski, caterer, says.

The nature, clean air, and surroundings of Krushevo help distract from the psychological and physical burden created by the pandemic through relaxation and walks. The city and surroundings are a cure, but no one can come see them. Only those who have migrated, but still have houses here, can come. Yet, they stay home. Krushevo mourns the good days.

Local authorities and enthusiasts work on initiatives to revive the highest town in the Balkans. Its history is kept behind closed doors, its seven museums are closed, and housing capacities are closed because of the lack of visitors. A way must be paved, through the internet first, and then, “we must turn towards local tourists”. The mantra is There is no place like home.

Young enthusiasts have been working on the Weekend in Krushevo platform. Sotir Gabeloski says: “Weekend in Krushevo – your favorite tourist guide. We started out as a Facebook page and Instagram page and became a tourist platform in mid-May. We’re not giving up.”

“We’ve secured funds through certain projects so that we could fund making a website. Our goal is to secure all information for visitors and potential visitors, because many of them complain that they don’t know when museums and restaurants are open. They don’t know what to try, where to go for a walk, what tour to download. We also aim to open a space for the hospitality sector – restaurants, pizzerias, hotels, private lodging, tour guides and taxi services. We want all the information to be in one place,” Gabeloski says.

We, he adds, applied for a Peace Corps project, but the coronavirus suspended it. But, we’ve managed to implement all that we’ve created so far, including the website. The project includes the hospitality sector so that we could make up a common offer, but for now this is hanging in the air due to the crisis.

We’re working on further popularizing the website so that this platform becomes a true tourist guide. There’s interest in it. Around 2000 hits a day, but we want more. The Macedonian version is live right now because we’re focused on local tourists first, but an English version for foreign tourists is in the making as well,” says Gabeloski.

Krushevo Mayor Tome Hristoski says that they’re focusing on local tourism and have launched an app under the motto “Doma si e doma” (There’s no place like home).

“We’re using a There’s no place like home promotional campaign, as well as a couple of apps: a municipality app that we’re making in cooperation with the World Bank and the Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism of North Macedonia, then an AppStore mobile app that will guide tourists according to where they want to go.

We’re also working on tourist spots in and around Krushevo where tourists can roam freely. We’re talking about bike trails 42 km long. We have walking trails around the lake, where visitors can enjoy nature. We will also promote ourselves in the media so that they help us attract visitors,” Hristoski says.

President of the Krushevo Society of Caterers and Tourism says that 70% of tourists come in the summer. Now there are no international championships, last year’s reservations haven’t been confirmed, and there are no paraglider pilots. There’s some hope for the end of August/beginning of September, but it all depends on the pandemic.

“Now, we lay our hopes in local tourists. The country should take some measures to attract local tourists. We have good tourist capacities and resources. I hope that we pull through with local tourism this year. Losses are huge because 70% of profits are garnered in the summer. For the past 10 or so years, those amateur paraglider pilots have been coming here in August and September, after the championships. I hope they come again, but it all depends on the pandemic.”

Krushevo awaits. It has all the time in the world, but no hope that tourism will pick up this summer. But, there’s one thing that never dies in Krushevo. Whenever you visit, you will find Krushevo’s Turkish delight and meringue candies, to sweeten the bitter days of waiting.

Elizabeta Mitreska

Translator: Dragana Knežević