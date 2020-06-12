“Krivolak” army field to become valuable NATO resource, says Defence Minister Shekerinska

Krivolak, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska visited Friday the army field “Krivolak” to oversee engineering battalion activities focused on expanding field capacities.

She noted during the visit that the army field “Krivolak” is a valuable resource for the Army of North Macedonia, as well as for NATO.

“I’ve often been asked what North Macedonia can offer NATO. The answer lies right here. The army field “Krivolak” is a valuable resource for the Army of North Macedonia and will also benefit NATO. Through investments and modernization, supported by the U.S. Army, “Krivolak” is to become the best army field in Europe,” Shekerinska said.

She also underlined the importance of engineering units within the Army, who have in this particular case managed to improve road infrastructure at the field with no outside help.

This project, the Minister added, will improve mobility within the field and increase capacity for organizing military exercises which will hopefully contribute to local development.

Shekerinska commended engineers for the progress they have achieved in just one month, adding that it is in part due to brand new equipment they had at their disposal.

She underlined that the results of the project will become evident in 2021, when North Macedonia is set to take part in the largest military exercise in Europe – “Defender”.

“We’ll host multiple ally armies, secure transport within and outside the field, and demonstrate the capacity of our Army, proving our NATO membership wasn’t a coincidence,” Shekerinska said.