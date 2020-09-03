Kremlin: No reason to blame Russian state for Navalny’s condition

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson says the Russian state should not be blamed for dissident Alexei Navalny‘s condition.

“There is no reason to accuse the Russian state, “Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says in comments carried by state news agency TASS, adding, “We aren’t inclined to accept any accusations in this regard.”

“We are undoubtedly interested in determining the cause of what happened to the Berlin patient,” Peskov says, referring to Navalny. He reiterates that Germany should officially present its findings to Russia, saying: “So far we have received no information.”

There is no reason to discuss further sanctions against Russia, he says, adding that Putin has no plans to make a public statement about the matter.