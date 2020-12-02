0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Kotzias: Bulgarian chauvinism creates problems in the region

A serious complication has arisen in our region due to the chauvinistic stirring of the Macedonian issue by the radical nationalists of Bulgaria, says former Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias in an op-ed for the Independent Balkan News Agency-IBNA.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 December 2020 17:38
