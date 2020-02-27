Kosovo’s PM promises to begin lifting trade sanctions on Serbia

Pristina, 27 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Kosovo’s new Prime Minister Albin Kurti bowed to Western pressure and on Thursday promised to lift at least part of the import tariffs on Serbian goods.

“On March 15 the government will decide to abolish tariffs on the import of raw materials … as a sign of goodwill to resolve the economic dispute with Serbia,” Kurti told a news conference.

The move could become one of the steps leading to the restart of EU-brokered normalization talks with Serbia, which have been stalled since November 2018 when Kurti’s predecessor, Ramush Haradinaj, imposed the taxes.

But the remainder of the tariffs will remain in place and Kurti has conditioned their lifting with an answer from Belgrade – it must stop the de-recognition campaign against Kosovo.

Haradinaj imposed the sanctions in retaliation to Serbia’s campaign to keep Kosovo, it’s runaway province with a majority Albanian population, out of international organizations.

If Serbia, represented by the all-powerful President Aleksandar Vucic, agrees, Kosovo will suspend the remaining trade sanctions for 90 days starting on April 1.

But if Serbia fails to make a counter-move by June 15, Kurti said, full tariffs will be returned.

Kurti’s announcement came after immense pressure from the European Union and the United States and he signalled that he expects a reward for his country, foremost the lifting of the visa regime for Kosovo citizens.

But the promise to begin dismantling tariffs also drew fire from Haradinaj, a guerrilla commander in the war for independence from Serbia in 1998-99.

“Tonight the traitor Albin surrendered to Serbia,” Haradinaj posted to Facebook. “This marks the start of the return of Serbia and Russia. Albin … you are responsible for Serbia’s renewed economic occupation of Kosovo.”