Kosovo’s government falls amid coronavirus pandemic

Pristina, 26 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Wednesday fell after losing a no-confidence vote launched by his coalition partners over the approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The no-confidence motion in the 120-seat chamber was supported by 82 lawmakers, 32 opposed it and 1 abstained. Most of the lawmakers wore protective masks inside the parliament, which was convened only after a committee assessed the risk and allowed it.

The government was toppled only seven weeks after Kurti took power, and that after four months of coalition talks.

The alliance of Kurti’s Vetevendosje (VV) with the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) collapsed when he fired his interior minister, Agim Veliu, who criticized the premier’s refusal to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic.

Another row had already fractured the coalition – Kurti refused to lift trade sanctions against Serbia in spite of huge pressure from the United States, Pristina’s most important ally.

The LDK leader, Isa Mustafa, had pressed for the removal of the tariffs the previous government imposed in retaliation to Belgrade’s campaign against Kosovo’s international recognition.

The US and the European Union said the tariffs must go in order to clear the path for the restart of Belgrade-Pristina normalization talks.

The US ambassador to Pristina, Phillip Kosnett, tweeted on Tuesday that he was pleased to see the Kosovo parliament hold the no-confidence vote.

In contrast, Germany and France voiced concern over the political crisis in Kosovo, warning that “political unity is necessary to face the COVID-19 crisis” and opposing the no-confidence vote.

“Kosovo needs a stable and fully functioning government to deal with this crisis. Therefore, we urge that the vote of no-confidence … be reconsidered or postponed,” the ambassadors from the two countries said in a joint declaration on Tuesday.

The population in Kosovo is also not pleased as the continuous bickering of Kurti, Mustafa and President Hashim Thaci may have delayed critical steps in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Unable to protest in the streets, many in Pristina are showing their anger by banging pots and blowing whistles from their balconies and windows in the capital and other cities every evening.

The three leaders’ mutual hostility also reduces the chance of the present parliament producing a new coalition.

As the largest party, the VV now has 15 days to propose the new prime minister and that cycle may be repeated. Meanwhile, a caretaker government, with limited powers, will continue to govern.

Elections are out of the question as long as the epidemic is in strength.

Kosovo confirmed eight new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the toll up to 71, with one death so far.