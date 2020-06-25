Kosovo’s delegation cancels attendance at Washington talks with Serbia

Zagreb, 25 June 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Thursday that his cabinet would not participate in the negotiations with Serbia in Washington, after President Hashim Thaci had been officially indicted for war crimes.

A special prosecutor’s office dealing with Kosovo’s 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule said on Wednesday it had indicted Kosovo President Thaci for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including nearly 100 murders. The indictment is “the result of a lengthy investigation and reflects the SPO’s (Special Prosecutor’s Office) determination that it can prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” the SPO said in a statement.

Thaci and Hoti were scheduled to have meet Serbia’s delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic for the first round of talks on the normalisation of the relations, and the talks should have been held in Washington on Sunday, June 27.

On Wednesday, the Kosovo PM was in Brussels for the talks with European Union officials and U.S. ambassador Richard Grenell who serves as the Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations.

Hoti stated today on its Twitter account that “due to the new developments in Prishtina as a result of the indictment submitted by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office, I have to return to my country to deal with the situation. I informed Ambassador Grenell that I could not attend the June 27 meeting at the White House.”