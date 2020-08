Pristina, 3 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Kosovo Prime Minister Abdullah Hoti on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that he was not showing any symptoms.

“Today I took the test for Covid-19 and the result was positive,” he said in a Facebook post. “I have no symptoms except a slight cough.”

Hoti said that he would continue working from self-isolation at his home over the next two weeks.