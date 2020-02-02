Kosovo parties reach last-minute coalition deal

Belgrade, 2 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Leaders of the two largest parties in Kosovo’s new parliament, the Vetevendosje (VV) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), on Sunday said they had reached a coalition agreement.

The deal comes one day before a deadline by which Kosovo’s parliament must elect a new prime minister. The vote is now scheduled for Monday.

“We agreed to elect the new government in parliament tomorrow,” VV leader and designated prime minister Albin Kurti said in a joint news conference with LDK chief Isa Mustafa.

“We have already signed the agreement, we have agreed on everything and are sharing responsibilities within the new government,” he added.

Kurti and Mustafa have been negotiating about a coalition since the election which took place on October 6. The main points of contention concerned the allocation of posts within the administration.

Under the deal, the government will be made up of 15 ministries, with the VV and the LDK appointing six ministers each. The remaining three posts will be filled by representatives from ethnic minorities.

Further, the VV will relinquish the post of parliamentary speaker, although a candidate has already been appointed.

“We believe it is a good deal that will enable changes that our country needs to make,” Mustafa said. “We want this government to be successful and to meet people’s expectations at last.”

The VV controls 29 and the LDK 28 of the 120 seats in the new parliament.

It was not immediately clear how many of the 20 lawmakers from ethnic minority will also join the coalition, but Kurti will certainly command a clear majority.