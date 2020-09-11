Kosovo Ambassador Dedaj congratulates PM Zaev on Government formation

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Friday with Kosovo Ambassador Gjergj Dedaj, who extended congratulations on the formation of the new pro-European Government.

NATO and EU integration is the future of North Macedonia and the entire Western Balkans. Citizens respect policies of solutions, at home and with neighbors, even when it comes to brave and difficult ones, because they open perspectives. We will actively work on the improvement of people’s living standard after closing issues standing in the way of the country’s development, said Zaev.

Interlocutors expressed commitment to the enhancement of neighborly relations and among all countries in the region, through mutual assistance and support, in the management of the pandemic challenges, but also in the fields of economy and Euro-Atlantic perspectives, the Government said in a press release.