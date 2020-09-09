Kopac on electricity price hike: I trust ERC’s decision as independent body

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – Janez Kopac, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, in an interview with MIA talks about the expertise of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the 7.42% increase in the electricity price, demands for its reduction by 46%, measures taken to protect consumers from COVID-19 and the country’s obligation toward the Energy Community among other things.

Mr. Kopac, following a 7.42 percent increase of the price of electricity in North Macedonia, several protests were staged, with citizens demanding that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) be disbanded and an independent body be formed instead. What do you think of this demand, in your opinion, is the ERC independent enough and how professional and competent is this regulatory body?

The Energy Regulatory Commission of North Macedonia (ERC) is an independent energy regulator that works transparently and professionally and it has been considered the best regulator for two years in a row within all nine Energy Community Contracting Parties. Due to its high reputation Mr Bislimoski was elected as a President of the Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB), a body representing all Energy Community regulators. Last year, ERC also applied to become an Observer to the EU’s Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). Condition for this is Secretariat’s positive opinion about the independence and performance of ERC and our assessment was positive. Apart from a regulator from Montenegro and Norway ERC will be the only Observer to this EU institution. This is an honour for North Macedonia.

I cannot asses if the 7,43% increase was exactly the right one but I trust the independent and knowledgeable ERC took a right decision.

Protesters demanded a 46 percent decrease of the price of electricity, following the example of neighboring countries. Is this demand realistic and can energy companies in North Macedonia handle such a decrease?

I believe there is a lot of misunderstanding, perhaps by some people on purpose. In North Macedonia, both generation and large part of the retail market has been liberalized. The regulator does not decide anymore on the price at which generation companies, including ELEM are selling electricity, nor it is deciding on the final prices for large and medium consumers. Free market for bigger consumers is in place since 2008. The regulated components in the end-user prices are the distribution and transmission tariffs.

In line with the Energy Community legislation ERC still regulates also the end-user prices for the households as a measure for protecting this category of consumers from too big price increases. This regulation has to take into account cost-reflectiveness. It cannot just follow wishes of some politicians. Having in mind the level of end-users’ prices in North Macedonia, in comparison to the region, where only in Serbia and Kosovo prices are lower due to political intervention and taking into consideration that your country is a net importer of electricity, decreasing the households’ prices for 46% is completely unrealistic. With the decarbonisation agenda of the EU, not only that electricity will be used more and more as a source but it also has to be green, i.e. to come from renewable sources. This will require phasing out the coal-fired power generation in Bitola, phasing out the coal subsidies as well as introducing a carbon price. This will in the future rather require increasing of the electricity prices even further.

What measures should be taken in the energy sector to protect customers most affected by the coronacrisis. Can this problem be solved by awarding temporary subsidies to people who have lost their jobs or receive reduced incomes?

When setting the prices, the regulator considers the different and sometimes conflicting objectives – liberalisation of the electricity market versus the necessity for protecting electricity consumers. At the same time, Governments must guarantee access to electricity, water and gas for all citizens and to consider opportunities for helping low-income customers.

Macedonian legislation includes rules on energy poverty allowing the state to subsidize a certain part of the electricity bills for the most vulnerable categories. An additional Public Service Obligation Act could be considered to expand this scope to citizens who are directly economically affected by the COVID-19 crisis, but the state should not subsidize the electricity bills of the highest paid managers and other high paid individuals, who now benefit from still unrealistically low prices.

You monitor energy sector processes and have registered progress in the past. What is the current situation in North Macedonia like and what are some of the challenges we’ll have to face in the future?

Our findings are that after several years of delay, North Macedonia has been catching up in ensuring effective implementation of the EU legal framework at an impressive pace, starting with the adoption of the Energy Law in 2018. It has implemented all the necessary legislation and has reformed the electricity sector in accordance with the EU rules. It has also ensured that its electricity Transmission System Operator, MEPSO, is certified unconditionally according to the EU rules. By adopting an Energy Efficiency Law in early 2020, North Macedonia aligned with the energy efficiency acquis and is intensively working on its implementation and adoption of secondary legislation.

Moreover, the recently adopted long-term Energy Strategy sets out three scenarios, of which the green scenario turns, that not only decarbonizes the electricity sector, but is expected to be the most cost-effective one. North Macedonia is also the most advanced of all Contracting Parties in working on the National Energy and Climate Plan. It is so far the first and the only Contracting Party that has submitted officially a draft of its National Energy and Climate Plan to the Secretariat and has requested its review and opinion before adoption. Even some EU Member States didn’t finalize this process.

There are however, few open issues that we expect the newly appointed Government to finalize as soon as possible. One of them is the still ongoing process of designation of a so-called Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) which is a prerequisite for a power exchange establishment and a market coupling with the Bulgarian IBEX. Another issue is that North Macedonia is required to amend the newly adopted Law on strategic investments of January 2020, because it fails to fully transpose the Infrastructure Regulation.

A more substantial issue is the lack of gas unbundling and certification of a gas Transmission System Operator (TSO). While the reforms in the electricity sector are well advanced, the reform of the gas sector continues to be held back by an unresolved dispute related to the ownership in the transmission system operator GA-MA. This prevents unbundling of the gas TSO and puts at risk the timely construction of the gas interconnector with Greece. Settlement of the dispute and sole ownership and control of the Government in GA-MA is a precondition for unbundling the TSO in line with the EU rules and for the European Investment Bank’s financing of a new interconnector with Greece. The dispute was settled in the Energy Community Dispute Resolution and Negotiation Centre, and we are expecting that the Government is going to implement the reached agreement as soon as possible.

The heating season is around the corner and most frequently used heating systems in North Macedonia run on electricity, as the majority of households don’t have access to natural gas. Is this the most cost-effective heating solution or is there a better alternative?

As explained above, the electricity prices are not expected to decrease but rather to increase in the future. However, natural gas is also not the only solution. Best energy is the one which we do not need to use. Massive insulation and other energy efficiency measures plus usage of sun through solar panels and boilers, as well as heat pumps would be better than massive gasification.

