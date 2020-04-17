Kino Oko introduces ‘Zoki Poki’ & its lead star, Matej Nastevski

Skopje, 17 April 2020 (MIA) — Zoki Poki, the newly filmed children’s show based on the country’s best-loved book character, will be broadcast on MRTV1 every Monday and Thursday at 8:15 pm, Kino Oko said in a press release.

According to the production company, those who missed the premieres will be able to see reruns on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as on the show’s official ZokiPoki.mk website and YouTube channel.

Matej Nastevski, a fifth-grader in Skopje’s Mirche Acev Elementary School, is the title character in Zoki Poki. Kino Oko forwarded a two-minute video to introduce the child actor to Macedonian-speaking audiences:

The show’s cast also includes Anastasija Anevska as Zoki’s best friend Lidija; Mateo Matoski as Boki, and Matej Zimbakov as Goki.

Together with the child actors, Sashko Kocev appears as Zoki’s father, Daniela Ivanoska as Zoki’s mother, and Sabina Ajrula-Tozija as Zoki’s much-loved grandmother.

Directed by Aleksandar Popovski and Marija Apchevska, Zoki Poki brings to the TV screen the eponymous Macedonian children’s classic written by Olivera Nikolova.

The children's book, first published in 1963, has been on school reading lists for more than five decades.