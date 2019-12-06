Kino Kultura to host book launch for Olivera Kjorveziroska’s first novel since Lou’s Locked Body

Skopje, 6 December 2019 (MIA) – Ili-Ili publishing will host a book launch for Olivera Kjorveziroska’s latest work, Elder: A Novel 18-Meters Deep (Ab’t – Roman dlabok 18 metri), at Kino Kultura at 8 pm.

This is Kjorveziroska’s first novel since Lou’s Locked Body (Zakluchenoto telo na Lu), her debut novel in 2005.

Joining the author in the conversation on stage this evening will be actor Jovica Mihajlovski and writer Vladimir Jankovski.

Olivera Kjorveziroska (b. 1965) is a Macedonian poet, fiction writer, children’s book author, and a renowned book critic.

She’s published more than a dozen of books, including The Sorrows of Young Copyeditor (Stradanjata na mladiot lektor, short stories; 2000), Grandpa Mile (Dedo Mile, picture book; 2000, reissued 2019), and the poetry collections Third Storey (Treti kat; 1982) and The High Whites (Visokite beli; 1989). mr/