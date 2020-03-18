King Felipe VI of Spain signs North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – King Felipe VI of Spain signed Tuesday the bill ratifying North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol, which is to be deposited to the State Department in the next 72 hours, the Spanish Mission to NATO has said.

“This morning, the Spanish Senate, with a massive e-voting (259 out of 264 Senators), approved the protocol of accession of North Macedonia to NATO. Immediately after, HM King Felipe signed the bill. In the next 72 hours, Spain will deposit its instrument of ratification in the State Department,” tweeted the Mission.

President Stevo Pendarovski told Telma TV this evening he was rather emotional to see an empty parliament for the first time, debating a single item on the agenda.

“I met the King of Spain at the 75th Holocaust anniversary in Jerusalem. As promised, the King signed the bill,” said Pendarovski.

The President said the protocol is deposited to the State Department, where all accession protocols are being kept.

“We will send the Accession Protocol, which our Parliament passed in advance, to the State Department as soon as Spain submits their instrument of ratification. Once we deposit the protocol, North Macedonia formally becomes a NATO member,” noted Pendarovski.