Kindergartens ready to reopen Sept. 9, says Labor Minister

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska told a press conference on Thursday that kindergartens are prepared to reopen on September 9, in line with health protocols.

They, she added, have the capacity to care for 19,000 children amid the pandemic, of which over 14,500 spots have been filled.

“Analysis shows that kindergartens are ready to reopen on September 9, in line with health protocols. Kindergartens have the capacity to care for 19,000 amid the pandemic, of which over 14,500 spots have been filled. Children of single parents and those whose parents can’t work from home take priority,” Shahpaska said.

In line with protocols children under two years old cannot be placed in groups larger than six, while those aged 3-10 can be grouped in classes of 15. Each group must be assigned two teachers.

According to Minister Shahpaska, if a kindergarten functions at capacity children can be transferred to another one within the same municipality.

She underlined that parents of children under 10 remain released from work, adding that kindergarten employees won’t undergo another coronavirus screening.