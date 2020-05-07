Kindergarten staffers to be tested during mass coronavirus screening, experts still discussing how to organize activities

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – A working group of experts from the Committee for Infectious Diseases and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy are discussing how activities at kindergartens will be organized. All kindergarten staffers will be tested as part of the mass coronavirus screening, set to be conducted starting next week, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Thursday.

“Experts are discussing how activities at kindergartens will be organized. They’ll propose by Monday a solution that can be implemented,” Filipche said.

Skopje’s Public Health Center and the Institute for Public Health have developed a plan to carry out starting next week mass testing on coronavirus vulnerable categories of workers, such as healthcare professionals, kindergarten and nursing home staffers, Army members, police officers, bus and taxi drivers, etc.

“Mass testing for coronavirus antibodies will help us identify asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers,” Filipche said.