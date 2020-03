Zagreb, 13 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) – The local authorities in Zagreb confirmed on Friday afternoon that one of the latest coronavirus cases in the country was a child in Zagreb and therefore the kindergarten which the child attends will be closed for the next 14 days.

Also, the 119 children from that kindergarten and the 16 employees will be placed in self-isolation for the next two weeks.

Croatia has to date registered a total of 32 cases of COVID-19.