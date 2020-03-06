0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Key in fight against fake news is swift identification: debate

Key in the fight against fake news is their swift identification. There should be no room for fabricated conspiracy theories or apparent lies. Every responsible society that aspires to be democratic must continually oppose misinformation in an organized way, this is not an obligation solely of media outlets. Partial truths are even worse, because they are projected to lure people and are shared even after reading the first sentence. Check before you share, heard a debate on the damaging effect of misinformation, organized by citizens' association MOST in Skopje on Friday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 6 March 2020
