Kazakhstan riots leave eight dead, scores injured

A series of riots in Kazakhstan‘s southern Jambyl province has left eight people dead and dozens more wounded, authorities in the ex-Soviet Central Asian state said on Saturday.

Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said 49 people have been arrested in the wake of the clashes in several villages in an area near Kazakhstan‘s border with Kyrgyzstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered an investigation into what caused the outbreak of violence, which reportedly involved hundreds of people who also destroyed dozens of houses and cars.

The area is home to Muslims of Chinese origin known as the Dungan people, raising suspicion that tensions among ethnic groups led to the clashes that started on Friday.

“The most important thing now is to calm the population down,” Tokayev said in a message, adding that justice will be served to anyone spreading rumours and disinformation, or inciting hatred among various groups.

Turgumbayev put the number of injured at 40. He said two police officers sustained gunshot wounds.

Kazakhstan is an authoritarian country where poverty is widespread despite being rich in oil.